U’khand hikes prices of liquor, petrol & diesel

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: The State Cabinet decided today to impose a COVID-19 tax on liquor and increase VAT on petrol and diesel in an attempt to improve revenues. It was also decided to allow people from other states to

immerse ashes of deceased family members at the ghats in Haridwar. Only two persons would be allowed to participate in the ritual. The hike in liquor prices would be between Rs 20 and Rs 200 for Indian brands, and Rs 450 for foreign ones. The hike in the price of petrol amounts to Rs 2 per litre, and Rs 1 per litre of diesel.