U’khand in focus at webinar on “Yoga and Wellness”

DEHRADUN, 19 Jun: Marking its support to International Yoga Day and recognising the importance of yoga in helping people deal with increased depression and anxiety due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism, dedicated its webinar under “Dekho Desh Apna” series to Yoga & Wellness.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General at Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, moderated the webinar, which brought together the renowned yoga gurus and philosophers of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand to share the insights on how the ancient philosophy of yoga can help in leading a healthy, happy and stress-free life.

The modules included a session on “Yogic philosophy, Yog sutra and the mind”, which was addressed by Dr Chinmay Pandya, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar. In his session, he spoke on how yoga affects the mind and can help control one’s thoughts, inspire positive thinking and keep one anxiety-free, thus leading to overall good health.

Dr Lakshmi Narayan Joshi, the highly qualified yogi from Rishikesh, the Yoga capital of India, also participated in the webinar. He elaborated on the healing techniques of Nadi Vigyan and specific traditional remedies inspired by the ancient sciences that can help to build immunity and counter the current viral pandemic.

Dr Bharat Bhushan, who learnt yoga during his growing up years in Goumukh, Uttarakhand, also took a session on “Yoga – to boost our body’s immunity and build strength” and demonstrated the simple yoga asanas and breathing exercises that can help boost the body’s immunity and can be easily practiced at home.

Dilip Jawalkar, Tourism Secretary, Uttarakhand, and CEO, UTDB, emphasised, “We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Tourism for making us a part of this noble initiative. Currently, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, yoga is an important method to increase physical strength. On 21 June, the theme of Yoga Day would be “Yoga at home and yoga with family”. Since time immemorial, Uttarakhand has been known for its spirituality and wellness benefits and people across the world come here to practice Ayurveda, yoga and meditation. We are committed to providing the best of health and travel experiences and we want to capitalise on the positioning of the state as the epicentre of Global Wellness.”

“Dekho Apna Desh” is an initiative of Ministry of Tourism under which it is organising webinars to offer tourism virtually and provide an in-depth knowledge on several destinations in India along with information about the heritage of India.

