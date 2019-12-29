U’khand Open Lawn Tennis Tournament held at SJA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Dec: The Uttarakhand Open Lawn Tennis Tournament was organised by the Uttarakhand Sports Foundation from 23 to 26 December at the St Joseph’s Tennis Academy, here. Students from all over Uttarakhand participated in the Tournament under various categories. The Categories were: For Boys – Under 8, Under – 10, Under – 12, Under – 14, Under – 16 and Under – 18; For Girls – Under 14 and Above – 14. Doubles matches were also held for the Under – 18 Boys Category. The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony was SN Verma, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, who presented the Cash Prizes, Trophies and Certificates to the winners. In the Boys’ category Under – 8 singles, Advitya Sharma defeated Shine Kapoor, 7-4. In Under – 10 singles, Varnansh Agarwal defeated Arjun Singh, 7-4. In Under – 12 singles, Sachin Kumar defeated Yuvraj Singh Chaudhary, 7-2. In Under – 14 singles: Sachin Kumar defeated Riyan Dutta, 7-6 (7-5). In Under – 16 singles, Devansh Verma defeated Avyukt Kochhar, 7-3. In Under -18 singles, Devansh Verma defeated Ayush Behl, 7-2. In the Girls’ Category, Under – 14 singles, Katyani Rawat defeated Sirjan Kohli, 7- 4. In Above-14 singles, Sirjan Kohli defeated Katyani Rawat, 7-4. In the Under-18 Doubles, Devansh Verma and Riyan Dutta defeated Anirudh Bhatia and Ayush Behl, 7-4. The Uttarakhand Open Lawn Tennis Tournament was sponsored by Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited. The tournament concluded successfully under the guidance of Rajiv Yadav (Tournament Director), Pradeep Pant (Tournament Referee), Sonu Khan, Monish, Shyam and Umesh.