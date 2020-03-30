U’khand records 7th Corona Virus case

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: Uttarakhand has recorded its

seventh Corona Virus case. The patient has been admitted to the Military Hospital, here. The infected person had recently returned from abroad. It may be noted, however, that two of the state’s patients have

been discharged from hospital after recovering.

Earlier, three IFS trainees at FRI had been found infected, whose tests have now come back negative.

An American citizen, a Spanish citizen and a youth who had returned from Dubai had also been identified as affected. According to DGP, Health, Dr Amita Upreti, a forty-five year old has displayed symptoms of the virus and been admitted to the Military Hospital. His sample had been sent to the Haldwani test laboratory and has come back positive. Those he has been in contact with are now being traced.