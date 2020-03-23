U’khand responds enthusiastically to Janata Curfew

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: The Janata Curfew recieved an unprecedented response in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Be it the capital, Dehradun, or the remotest village in the hills, the public stayed indoors. The bazaars were all closed, while there was almost no movement of government and private vehicles. Only those involved in maintaining essential services could be seen. Industrial areas such as SIDCUL in Haridwar and elsewhere were completely shut. As many as 710 industrial units in SIDCUL were closed. According to the SIDCUL Industrial Association, there are 1680 units in Bahadarabad, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, etc., which had all downed shutters.

The bazaars were closed except for the shops providing essential and everyday items, such as medicines and food. A similar response was seen in Rishikesh and the hill towns. Public transport was off the roads. A large number of daily wagers from Delhi and other cities, who had arrived last night, were stuck at the bus terminals. They were provided boarding and lodging by the police. The police department was fully on the alert during the day. The impact of the curfew began to be seen at around 7 a.m. in Doon after the distribution of newspapers, milk, bread, etc. The streets gave a deserted look everywhere. Places in the city that witness large gatherings every day of people that commute to work, etc., were entirely empty. Even the food stalls were shut.