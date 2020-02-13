U’khand should promote identity through Yoga, Ayurveda: Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Feb: Governor Baby Rani Maurya said today that Uttarakhand could promote its unique identity globally through Yoga and Ayurveda. Uttarakhand could become an important wellness tourism destination on the global map. Women in hilly regions ought to be directly involved in the cultivation of medicinal herbs.

She added that AYUSH was making the state healthy along with empowering it socially and economically. With the progress and popularity of AYUSH, the production of local herbs and aromatic plants, as well as the traditional lifestyle would be encouraged in the State.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya was speaking after inaugurating the “National Arogya Fair 2020” organised by the AYUSH Ministry, Government of India, AYUSH Department, Government of Uttarakhand, and PHD Chamber of Commerce, at the Parade Ground, here, today.

Governor Maurya reminded that Uttarakhand was the birth place of Yoga and Ayurveda. It was a source of satisfaction that Yoga and Ayurveda were being linked with tourism activities in the State. The Home Stay Scheme needed to be connected with wellness tourism. AYUSH was also directly connected with rural and agriculture development.

AYUSH Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand had immense potential for AYUSH. The Central and State Governments were constantly working for its promotion.

Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Acharya Balkrishna said that an herbal park needed to be developed in the state. Documentation of all the herbs and plants was also necessary.

The ‘National Arogya Fair 2020’ is being organised from 12 to 16 February.

Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Deputy Secretary, AYUSH Ministry, GoI, Ramanand Meena, Secretary, AYUSH, Dilip Jawalkar, Swami Chidanand Saraswati as well as doctors and specialists related to AYUSH were present on the occasion.