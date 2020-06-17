U’khand working hard towards normalcy post lockdown: CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jun: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in a video conference of the Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the video conference, Prime Minister Modi said that the fight against coronavirus was a fine example of cooperative federalism and added that that the death of even one Indian due to coronavirus was unsettling, but it was a fact that India was one of the countries where there had been least deaths due to COVID-19. The PM was discussing measures to check the spread of the virus with chief ministers of 21 states/Union territories via video conference.

The circumstances following Covid-19 and Unlock-1 were discussed in the video conference. Steps taken towards self-reliant India were also discussed. After the video conference, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke informally to the media, claiming that Uttarakhand had made a lot of progress in this direction. Work on projects worth about Rs 300 crores had been started by the state government. After Corona, about 90 percent of the industrial units had started functioning. Despite all the adverse circumstances in the state, work had begun to ensure improvement in economic activity.

Rawat further stated that the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana had been started to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state and the returning migrants.

Funds had been made available to the District Magistrates so that the benefit of the scheme was available to more youths. An amount of Rs 110 crores had been sanctioned for the District Magistrates just yesterday, Rawat disclosed. He said that 12 thousand people had registered under MNREGA in the state, while more than 5 thousand applications had been received for agriculture and related works. A scheme was also being chalked out to give impetus to tourism in the state.