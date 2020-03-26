U’khandis continue to be stranded in Delhi, despite Govt assurances

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 26 Mar: Taking cognisance of the concerns raised in the media and other platforms regarding Uttarakhand residents not being able to return home due to lockdown and cancellation of all transport services between the states, the Uttarakhand Government had notified some mobile numbers and deputed some officials as nodal officers to deal with the problem. However, the mobile numbers provided by the CM’s office are not accessible. They are either switched off or not reachable. One officer, Alok Pandey, was deputed as the nodal officer by the government, while Additional Resident Commissioner Ila Giri Goswami was also nominated as the nodal officer in this regard. However, when those stuck in Gazipur, Anand Vihar and Kashmiri Gate in Delhi and other places like Noida and Gurgaon, etc., tried to contact these numbers which were shared by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on his social accounts, they were not reachable at all. In fact, even this correspondent tried to contact these numbers and was shocked to find out that Ila Giri Goswami’s number was switched off, while Pandey’s number was not reachable. It is therefore difficult to say what steps the government is taking to bring those stuck in various places to the state. Many of these persons are from low income groups and do not have resources to stay put in Delhi after they were left stranded without work following the lockdown. Besides Delhi, there are reports coming from other parts of the country, too, including Mumbai, where many Uttarakhand natives are stranded. Some of them returned to India when the international flights were operating but have not been able to return to Uttarakhand as all inter-state transport services were cancelled even before the countrywide lockdown was enforced. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has, however, stated that the government is making boarding arrangements for those stuck in Delhi and the NCR.