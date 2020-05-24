U’khand’s 1st Laser & Cosmetic Gynae Clinic inaugurated at CMI Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 May: Uttarakhand’s first-ever exclusive clinic for Laser & Cosmetic Gynecology, “Laserwell, Laser & Cosmetic Gynae Clinic” was inaugurated today at CMI Hospital by the Director of CMI Hospital and Chairman, Uttarakhand Minority Commission, Dr RK Jain in the presence of Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Dr Ajit Gairola, Dr Rohit Arora, Dr Praveen Jindal and Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Gynecologist and Director of the clinic, said it was the dawn of a new era in gynaecology. Laserwell, laser and gynae clinic will provide an advance facility of laser treatment for genitourinary problems particularly SUI (Stress Urinary Incontinence). SUI is a common problem in women which causes poor urine control, increased urine frequency, pain, infection and leakage of urine. Due to age and childbirth, the bladder muscles become weak which leads to SUI.

Most women feel surgery is very complicated and leads to poor results so they live with it and due to embarrassment don’t discuss it. Now, effective treatment which is non-invasive, painless, quick and effective by advance laser from Italy is available in Dehradun.

Together with this, cosmetic gynaecology facility like laser vaginal rejuvenation, removal of stretch marks, scars, skin tightening, labioplasty, melasma, and wart removal will also be offered.

Cosmetic gynaecology has seen an increase in demand all over the world due to women’s desire to get back to the earlier body after childbirth. Due to changing lifestyles, remaining active is important to women hence they are taking the help of laser treatment. All these facilities will be offered at Laserwell Clinic in CMI Hospital Dehradun under the supervision of Dr Sumita Prabhakar who is a trained cosmetic gynaecologist.