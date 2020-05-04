U’khand’s Lance Naik Dinesh Singh martyred in J&K

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 May: Another son of Uttarakhand was martyred while fighting terrorists in J&K on Sunday. Lance Naik Dinesh Singh (25) of the Army, who belonged to Melgaon of Bhanoli Tehsil, Almora, was killed while attempting to rescue hostages taken by terrorists. His mortal remains will be brought home on Monday.

His father, Godhan Singh, is also a retired Army man. He was the only son of his parents. Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister TS Rawat, former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Govind Singh Kunjwal and many others have expressed sorrow at his untimely demise.