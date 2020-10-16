Union MoS Meghwal reviews performance of BHEL

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 15 Oct: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, reviewed the performance and the future readiness of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited during a visit to the company’s Corporate Office in New Delhi.

Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, Directors on the Board of BHEL, and other senior officials welcomed the Minister.

He was briefed about the performance trends of the company, diversification initiatives taken for enhancing competitiveness and growth, and building R&D capabilities. The Minister appreciated BHEL’s growth-oriented performance and promised it all the necessary support.

He also addressed BHEL employees including heads of units/divisions, across the country, through Video Conferencing.