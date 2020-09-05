UPES achieves 94% campus placements despite Covid-19 conditions

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Sep: Overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic scare, the UPES Campus Placements 2020 closed at 94% for its undergraduate and postgraduate students from the ‘School of Engineering’; ‘School of Computer Science’; ‘School of Business’; ‘School of Design’ and the ‘School of Law’. In all, 2311 UPES students received 2844 offers from over 580 companies who recruited them during the recently concluded placement activities for the 2019-20 academic year.

Briefing the media, Arun Dhand – Senior Director, UPES, applauded the ‘Career Services’ Team’s achievement. “Student placements figures at UPES have exceeded the 90% bar for the fifth consecutive year but this year’s achievement is extra special in view of the widespread pandemic environment,” he disclosed.

Attributing the accomplishment to the quality produced by the University backed the diligence of his team, Deputy Director & Head – Career Services, Manish Madan stated that it was not an easy achievement. “COVID-19 struck at the time when the placement drive at UPES was at its peak. However, our multi-pronged strategy devised after a thorough assessment of the situation along with an analysis of the recruiters’ sentiments, helped our students navigate the unforeseen circumstances,” he acknowledged. “Over 2400 internships – mostly virtual, were arranged for the students to help them get real-time experience and utilise their knowledge and skills optimally besides undergoing specific training interventions targeting cross-functional expertise to enhance their employability quotient. Also, 24×7 access to online learning platforms such as Coursera were provided by the university, encouraging them to pursue certification courses to gain additional expertise in their core and allied fields,” Madan added.

Vice Chancellor, UPES, Dr Sunil Rai gave his blessings to the students for the new innings of their lives. “Employability of our students is one of the success metrics for the hard work put in by them, their professors-cum-mentors and the academic and non-academic teams. I see this as a year of great learnings – I am proud of the resilience and adaptability demonstrated by the students. These are among the core qualities sought by organizations in their employees,” Dr Rai added.

Congratulating these students, Sharad Mehra – Chairman HERS (Sponsoring Society, UPES), shared that the placements indicated an industry preference for professionals with cross-domain knowledge and a collaborative mindset owing to the current market conditions.

Accenture, Adani Power, Aditya Birla, Amazon, American Express, Bosch, Byju’s, Capgemini Technology Services, Delhivery, Ziegler Aerospace, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Royal Enfield, Indigo Airlines, HSBC, HDFC Ltd, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, Wildcraft, PhonePe, Tata Projects Ltd, Nestle, ITC Ltd, Dell Technologies, Hitachi Consulting, IBM, Reliance Jio Infocomm featured among the many top recruiters. UPES’ ‘Enhanced Development for Growth& Enrichment (EDGE)’ initiative too played a positive role of supporting the students in their chosen fields.