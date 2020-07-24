UPES cancels Entrance Exams for BTech & Pharmacy courses

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jul: UPES has announced cancellation of its annual entrance examinations, ‘UPESEAT 2020 – Engineering Aptitude Test’ & ‘UPESPAT 2020 – Pharmacy Aptitude Test’ for admissions in its BTech & Pharmacy programmes for the 2020-21 session. The decision was taken in view of ‘COVID-19’ health and safety concerns.

UPES Vice Chancellor Dr Sunil Rai disclosed that the University had issued revised ‘Admission Guidelines’, whereby admissions in its BTech & BPharma programmes for the 2020-21 Academic Year would now be based on the applicant’s 10+2 Central/State Board results/scores of JEE Main/SAT. “As our country and the world confronts ‘Covid-19’, the well-being of the applicants and their parents/guardians has been and remains our prime concern. Our admission process is on and we have revised our policies appropriately to ensure streamlined enrolments based on merit of the applicants’ class XII board examinations and other eligibility criteria,” Dr Rai shared.

Arun Dhand, Senior Director, UPES, shared that the decision was based on prioritising the safety of the aspirants and their parents/guardians in view of the current pandemic situation.

For the convenience of the applicants, https://www.upes.ac.in/btech-b-pharma-admission-process-2020 shares updates on the revised admission process. Login at https://admission.upes.ac.in/apply to apply online and call the Toll Free Helpline 1800 102 8737 or email at enrollments@upes.ac.in for any queries/information regarding the admissions. At the end of the selection process, the results will be available on https://bit.ly/UPESBtech2020 while the academic, placement & admission teams at UPES are offering online counselling to the applicants to help them take informed decisions about their higher education & career options.

UPES Registrar Dr Veena Dutta updated that the university offers a first-of-its-kind 25% scholarship on tuition fee to its female students for the complete duration of the programme to encourage them pursue higher education. All female applicants can avail this unique scholarship while applying for UG & PG courses in 2020-21 academic year. UPES further provides a 33% fee concession to the eligible applicants under the ‘Uttarakhand domicile’ category.