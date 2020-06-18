UPES collaborates with ‘London School of Business & Finance’, Singapore

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Jun: UPES is all set to provide the best of business and management education to its engineering students with the signing of an academic collaboration with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Singapore. A ‘Business Diploma Program’ will now be a part of the curriculum of the UPES engineering students under this academic partnership. This program will benefit the UPES students at its ‘School of Engineering (SOE)’ and ‘School of Computer Science (SCS)’ making them business-savvy and enhancing their employability skills even further.

Briefing the media, Arun Dhand, Senior Director, UPES, stated that LSBF, Singapore, has always been one-step ahead when it comes to imparting business education. “LSBF features among the topmost B-Schools in Singapore and has established itself as one of the world’s fastest, teaching over 38,000 ambitious students worldwide,” he added.

Updating on the details of the alliance, Dr Kamal Bansal, Dean SOE, UPES, shared that driven by their core philosophy and purpose of delivering outstanding student outcomes, both UPES and LSBF have been offering industry relevant programmes tailored to the career goals of its students, adopting a global mindset right from their inception. “The current as well as the future organisational landscape is at the intersection of technology and business. It is only logical that companies are looking for business-savvy tech minds that can help them grow, innovate and be successful. The ‘Business Diploma in Business Management’ being introduced by UPES for its BTech students will run concurrently with their engineering programme. The alliance with LSBF is to prepare well-rounded engineering graduates and opening up even further avenues for them,” Dr Bansal affirmed.

Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global, shared that LSBF had witnessed exponential growth over the last decade and established its campuses in the UK, Singapore and Canada. “LSBF is renowned for business and finance education in Singapore and the UK. We are happy to collaborate with UPES for providing our subject expertise to their engineering students under this arrangement. Being a global institution, our focus is on providing a great student learning experience – both in and out of the classroom,” he declared.

Acknowledging the advantages of the agreement, Dr Manish Prateek, Dean SCS, UPES, said that ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Computer Science’ at UPES offered 30+ specialised engineering programmes. LSBF will develop and provide curriculum for specific modules in the business diploma programme and teach these modules in online and offline mode to the engineering students at UPES under the terms of this agreement. “On successful completion of their programme, UPES students will now receive their BTech Degree along with a Business Diploma embedded with a certificate by the LSBF on graduating from UPES. Both, the existing and the newly admitted students will benefit from this collaboration,” Dr Prateek disclosed.