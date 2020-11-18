UPES pioneers India’s first ‘I-HSE Student Chapter’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: UPES achieved yet another milestone by inducting the ‘I-HSE Society Student Chapter’ to its list of official student chapters. An inaugural ceremony for the launch of the ‘I-HSE’ (Indian Society of HSE Professionals) Student Chapter was held under the aegis of the ‘Department of Health Safety & Environmental and Civil Engineering (HSE)’, School of Engineering (SoE), at the Bidholi Campus of the University. The launch accredits UPES as the ‘First University’ in the country to get the ‘I-HSE Student Chapter’. Lalit Gabhane – Director General, National Safety Council of India, launched the student chapter as the ‘Chief Guest’ at the inaugural function held in virtual mode.

The I-HSE Society is a leading society of HSE Professionals addressing the Safety, Health & Environment Protection concerns of the Industry in the country.

Welcoming the dignitaries, faculties and students in his opening address, Dr Nihal Anwar Siddiqui – Program Director, HSE & Civil Engineering Department, SoE, stated that the Student Chapter would facilitate students in gaining knowledge on the best HSE Practices throughout the globe and also help them collaborate with I-HSE Society in projects and research works in the field of Health and Safety.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of safety in various industries. “The purpose of life for a safety professional is to help save somebody’s precious life, educate people about the safety hazards, the Do’s & Don’ts and prevent accidents. The industries today are aware of the value and need for safety professionals in business continuity and sustainability,” declared Lalit Gabhane.

Dr SP Garg, President I-HSE Society & Executive Director, GAIL, revealed that the I-HSE Society was established with a mission to provide quality services to industry through well-defined sustainable strategies led by qualified and experienced professionals and to achieve global HSE standards. The role and responsibilities of a ‘Safety Officer’ in the industry were highlighted by Hirak Dutta – General Secretary ‘I-HSE Society’ & former Executive Director at Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD).

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Dr Syed Mohammed Tauseef – Head, HSE UPES, said, “I am thankful to my colleagues Prasenjit Mondal and Surendar Varadharajan, and the ‘Student Coordinators’ Mohammed Obaid Kuraishy and Juno Reju for providing the much needed support in organising the inaugural event.” A large number of students, staff and faculty members from the Department of Health Safety & Environmental Engineering, School of Engineering attended the event online.