UPES signs MoU with ‘GitHUB India’ to provide next-gen software tools to students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: UPES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the leading software development platform, ‘GitHub India’. The MoU focuses on driving software-coding expertise for UPES students and offers them access to 100+ next-gen software development tools, GitHub Classroom, GitHub Campus Program besides promoting startup development initiatives.

According to Arun Dhand, Senior Director, Public Affairs, UPES, Coding is becoming the core to every technology today and GitHub is home to the largest community of over 50 million developers.

In his comments on the collaboration, Dr Manish Prateek, Dean, School of Computer Sciences, said that UPES had always been a pioneer in providing holistic ecosystem to its students enabled by modern-tech knowledge and learning. “The fourth industrial revolution has seen the emergence of new technologies which have made it imperative for students to upgrade their skills. As India moves to becoming a digital economy, learning coding and upgraded programming languages is required to keep pace with global trends. The academia-industry collaboration with GitHub is a step forward in this direction to create an integrated education setup at the campus and provide students access to next-gen software tools,” Dr Prateek stated.

Representing ‘GitHub India’, Maneesh Sharma – Country Manager, expressed the hope that the collaboration would provide UPES students with an opportunity to learn from some of the greatest software developers from across the globe and equip them with skills to enhance their careers. “The partnership will lay a foundation that enables software professors to effectively impart coding as a skill to the students,” he said.

Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES, shared that the GitHub Campus Program to be launched by UPES would enable the faculty to teach using industry-standard tools across all departments at the university campus. “As part of the programme, UPES students will have free access to GitHub Enterprise Server, GitHub Enterprise Cloud and 100+ industry-standard tools which will elevate their experience in working directly with the industry experts. The programme will provide technical tools, training for faculty members, and help technical student communities grow on campus. There will also be an opportunity to assist start-ups by providing access to tools and resources,” Dr Sunil Rai added.

The GitHub Classroom benefits faculty by automating their course and focus on teaching. Its key features include creating individual and group student assignments, prime them with starter code and send them to students; automatic assessment of assignments thereby saving time; letting students access their results immediately; evaluate each student’s individual contribution in group assignments and provide greater insight into student work than ever before.