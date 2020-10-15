UPES sponsored Bidholi Police Chowki inaugurated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: A newly established Bidholi Police Chowki was inaugurated, jointly, by UPES Vice Chancellor Dr Sunil Rai and Dehradun Police Chief Arun Mohan Joshi, today. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of SP-City Shweta Choubey; Dr Veena Dutta – Registrar, UPES ; Arun Dhand – Senior Director, UPES; Narendra Pant – CO, Mussoorie; Dharmendra Rautela – SO, Prem Nagar Thana; Shivram – In charge of Bidholi Chowki; Uspal Singh, Assistant Director- Projects, UPES; Karan Singh, Deputy Director; Shashank Srivastava – Sr Office Executive; Shivani Dhiman-Office Executive; Samiksha Singh – Senior Office Executive; Ashutosh Dora, Assistant Manager; Anand Bisht – Project Assistant; Megh Singh – former Member, Zila Panchayat, Suddhowala; Mukesh Kumar – Gram Pradhan, Kandoli; Anoop Semwal and others.

Arun Dhand stated that the proposal of setting-up a Police Chowki in the vicinity of the university was initiated by him to the then DGP, in 2014, which got formally sanctioned in 2015. The next two years went in search of appropriate land and, eventually, 1800 square yards of Gram Samaj land on the main Nanda Chowki – Doonga road was identified for the police post in September 2017, and was acquired by the Uttarakhand police department. The then SO, Prem Nagar, approached UPES, through the SSP Dehradun, with a request to sponsor the entire construction of the Police Chowki. UPES undertook this initiative under its Societal Responsibility wing and the construction commenced in late 2019.

Addressing the gathering District Police Chief Arun Mohan Josh conveyed his gratitude to UPES for extending the support. SP Shweta Chaube appreciated the support extended towards provision of an underground Water Tank, Furniture & Fixtures, signage, etc. Sharing details on the range of area to be serviced by the Bidholi Police Chowki, CO Narendra Pant revealed that the post would serve the area starting from Nanda-ki-Chowki to Village Dunga.

While handing over the keys of the Police Chowki to SP Shweta Chaube, Dr Sunil Rai hoped, “I am certain that the setting up of this Police Chowki will benefit the residents of all the villages falling under its jurisdiction.

In his congratulatory message, Sharad Mehra – Chairman, HERS, (sponsoring society of UPES) declared, “I am delighted that UPES could contribute its bit towards supporting the long standing requirement of the local community in setting up of a police post in the area”