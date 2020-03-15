UPES team emerges winner at regional final of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2020

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Mar: Shubham Bansal and Vipul Tyagi of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), here, emerged victorious at the Dehradun edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2020. A total of 103 teams battled it out in the city level finale for the top honours, held, here. Shubham Bansal and Vipul Tyagi took home a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and will compete in the zonal round to qualify for the national finale. Kshitij Kumar and Kamal Nayan Bhatt of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) were declared the runners-up, winning a cash prize of Rs. 35,000. The theme for this year’s quiz is built around ‘Industry 4.0’ concept. Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the quiz. The sixteenth edition of India’s biggest campus quiz will be held for a little over two months, traversing 40 cities, with five zonal rounds leading to the Grand National finale in Mumbai. The winners of the National Finals will receive a Grand Prize of Rs 5, 00,000 along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.