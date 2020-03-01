UPNL goes digital on its 16th Raising Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Feb: Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam (UPNL) celebrated its ‘16th Raising Day’ function on 29th Feb, at Defence Services Officers Institute, Dehradun. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Brig PPS Pahwa VSM (Retd), the Managing Director of UPNL in his welcome speech to all the distinguished guests reiterated that the prime mandate of UPNL was to help elevate the financial and social status of ex-servicemen, veer naris and their dependents by way of providing job opportunities to them. Brig Pahwa stated that UPNL has provided contractual employment in various Uttarakhand Government departments and Central / State PSUs like ONGC, IGL, GAIL, NHPC, NTPC, THDC, SJVNL, ITDC, DGH and BHEL, running in states of Delhi, MP, UP, Maharashtra, Gujrat and Agartala.

Till date about 21000 personnel including ESM, their dependents and some civilians have been provided jobs by the Nigam. He urged that ESM, are sincere, hard working, disciplined, bold and dedicated workers who can contribute in the nation building and help various state departments and institutions with total sincerity and dedication.

UPNL introduced the facility of online enrolment for ESM and their dependents on the UPNL website www.upnl.co.in. This was inaugurated by CM Uttarakhand who also released an information booklet about UPNL on the occasion. CM in his speech praised the good work being done by UPNL in the upliftment of ESM in the State.