UPNL sets up Home Service Centres for senior citizens

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: ‘UPNL Home Service Centres’ have been established at Dehradun and Haldwani to provide services to senior citizens aged 60 years and above, who are confined to their homes. The UPNL Home Service Centre will depute Electricians, Plumbers, Technicians for repair of TV, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, etc., Car Drivers, Cooks, Carpenters, Gardeners, Domestic Help, Nurses, Physiotherapists, personnel to collect pathology samples for tests, delivery of medicines, etc., to the homes of senior citizens, as per their requirements. These service personnel will be police verified.

The minimum visiting charges of the service personnel will be Rs 100, which will have to be paid in advance, online. These charges will be accounted for in the final bill payment. If for any reason, the booking of the home service is cancelled or the services of the service personnel are not utilised after he has conducted the visit, these charges will not be reimbursed.

The requirement of this visit will have to be registered 24 hours in advance for Dehradun on 0135-2750178 / 8650777883 and for Haldwani on 05946 – 261544 /7088834030. The registration for home service visit can be done from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days, except second Saturday, Sunday and closed holidays.

UPNL Home Service Centres have been established with the sole aim of providing assistance to the senior citizens, as a welfare measure.