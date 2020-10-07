UPNL staff felicitated for performance during pandemic

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: In accordance with the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, all employees are to be paid their full wages during the period of lockdown (COVID-19). UPNL has worked to comply with these directions. The UPNL staff worked very hard with total dedication and without any fear to ensure that all approximately 21,000 employees, who are working within Uttarakhand and in other parts of the country, were paid their wages in time.

The employees involved in this process and their supporting staff were felicitated during the Board of Directors’ Meeting, held today at the UPNL Headquarters, here. During this ceremony, Chairman Brig DS Rawat, (Retd), Pradeep Rawat, Additional Secretary, Sainik Kalyan, Uttarakhand Government, Brig KB Chand (Retd), Director, Sainik Kalyan Evam Punarwas, Brig PPS Pahwa (Retd), MD, UPNL, and other members of the Board were present.