UPSC defers Civil Service prelims slated for 31 May

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) In the wake of the spread of deadly Covid-19 virus, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to defer its Civil Service preliminary examination scheduled to be held on May 31.

The commission will announce fresh dates for this exam after a review on May 20.

“Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present,” the UPSC said.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020, therefore stands deferred. This preliminary examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination. So, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred.

“The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course,” UPSC added.

The Commission has already deferred the personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, the notification for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination.

Notifications for the Combined Medical Services examination, Central Armed Police Forces examination and the NDA & Naval Academy examination have also been deferred already.

The commission added that the candidates will be given a notice of at least 30 days for the dates of the deferred tests and examinations.