Urban Planning Event ‘NOSPlan 2019’ begins at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Dec: The 21st Edition of the annual ‘National Organization for Students of Planning’ Convention (NOSPlan) began at the Bidholi Campus of UPES, here, today. The 3-day long convention is being organised and hosted by the ‘Department of Planning & Architecture’ under the School of Engineering, UPES, from 26 to 28 December. The theme of the 21st NOSPlan Convention is ‘Parivartan’ owing to the changes taking place in the cities constantly – whether negative or positive. Minister, Housing & Urban Development, Madan Kaushik inaugurated the convention as the ‘Chief Guest’ along with Dr Najamuddin – Emeritus Professor, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Utpal Kumar Sharma – Dean, Faculty of Architecture & Planning, Nirma University; and Sh. Shashi Mohan Srivastava – Associate Planner, Town & Country Planning Department, Kumaon Division. Present were eminent delegates and intellectuals from academic, public, corporate domains of Planning and Development across the country. Addressing the gathering, Minister Madan Kaushik said, “Planning has a very vital role in present times as the population is growing, while the land areas remain limited. This event coincides with plans on Dehradun becoming a Smart City. The others speakers emphasised on the organisation and planning culture of national and international cities. Prof Utpal Kumar Sharma highlighted the need for a GIS based Master Plan to reduce the environmental conflicts and various land development tools such as Land Pooling, Differential FSI Model and Transferable Development Rights as solutions to the land related challenges. A unique activity in the form of a special case study for Smart Villages was also initiated under which the participating students went on reconnaissance survey to Koti and Dhalani villages for data collection. According to Arun Dhand, Senior Director, UPES, NOSPlan conventions are held every year for future professional young planners to showcase their out-of-the-box ideas, Solutions, Skills, Creativity and Innovation in the field of planning and development and brainstorm on current pressing needs. Congratulating the ‘Department of Planning & Architecture’ on its achievement, Head of Department Dr Nihal Anwar Siddiqui revealed that paper presentations, model-making, dramatic competitions, formal and informal sessions of interaction, debates and motion submissions, Inter- college dance challenges, Disk Jockey night, etc., would be the highlights of the convention. The theme of the convention, ‘Parivartan’, has been decided keeping in mind the recent transition of development in line with Sustainability and Smartness. Over 660 student delegates from 22 member prominent colleges and universities are participating in this event. Delegates from Amity – Noida; College of Engineering – Pune; Government Engineering College – Trissur; Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University – Hyderabad, Telangana; MANIT – Bhopal; Madhav Institute of Technology & Science – Madhya Pradesh; The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda – Vadodara; Nirma University – Ahmedabad; Parul University – Vadodara; School of Planning & Architecture – New Delhi; School of Planning & Architecture – Bhopal; School of Planning & Architecture – Vijayawada; Sushant School of Art & Architecture – Gurugram; Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology – Surat; Gautam Buddha University – Noida; Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design – Karnataka; Arvindbhai Patel Institute of Environmental Design – Gujrat; Aurora’s Design Academy – Hyderabad; TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala; Anant National University, Ahemdabad; Xavier Institute, Bhubneshwar, Orissa and UPES, Dehradun are participating in the convention.