US students interact with Avdhash Kaushal

Dehradun, 9 Mar: A group of students from the US, through SIT Study Abroad Programme administered by World Learning, was here in Doon. Their interest was – “India: Sustainable Development & Social Change”.

They had an interaction with Padma Shri awardee Avdhash Kaushal in the Auditorium of the Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra (RLEK), here.

During the session, Kaushal told the students about the history of RLEK and how it evolved over time. Students also inquired about the challenges that he faced and how he was able to overcome them.

The students were also acquainted with the Participatory Rural Appraisal Tools that the organisation uses as a medium to train the elected representatives of the Panchayats.

At the end of the session, the students were delighted to eat gujiya and play with colours. Afterwards, they proceeded to Mohand, District Saharanpur, to witness the nomadic lifestyle of the Van Gujjar Community.