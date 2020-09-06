Uttarakhand jumps 12 positions in State Business Reform Action Plan – CII applauds Trivender S Rawat and Manisha Panwar

CII Applauds Government of Uttarakhand on performance in State Business Reform Action Plan 2019

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN,5 Sep: Ashok Windlass, Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council congratulated Trivendra S Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and the officials of the Industries department led by Manisha Panwar, ACS Industries on the major improvement in Uttarakhand’s ranking in the State Business Reform Action Plan, the assessment report of which was released by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. Rawat was personally present at the release of the assessment report today.

It is heartening to note that Uttarakhand has moved up 12 ranks from 23rd position in 2015 to 12th rank in 2019. This is a reflection of the proactive and pro industry policies of the state government remarked Windlass. Industry in Uttarakhand looks forward to continued reforms and further improvement in the ranking of the state in coming years, said Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council.