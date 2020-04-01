Uttarakhand’s Corona Update

Uttarakhand: 1st April
1. Number of COVID-19 positive cases detected today : 00
2. Total Number of COVID-19 positive cases detected till date : 07
3. Total number of cases treated and discharged till date : 02
4. Total number of samples sent for COVID-19 testing : 590
5. Total number of samples found negative : 505
6. Total number of samples result awaited : 78
7. Total Number of person in quarantine (Home & Institutional) : 9650
8. Calls received on 104 Helpline/ State Control Room: 928
9. Number of follow up calls made: 519