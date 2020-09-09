Uttaranchal University holds Orientation Programme 2020

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Sep: Uttaranchal University organised its orientation program 2020 online via Zoom platform for the newly admitted UG and PG students of various disciplines, here. The event began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

At the outset, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna extended his cordial welcome to the dignitaries, Dean and Directors of the University and extended his greetings to the newcomers.

Dr Bahuguna delivered an inspirational speech covering various aspects of the University, familiarising students to their new surroundings, building up a positive attitude amidst them. Classes will be conducted online through the ERP system until it becomes feasible for the on-campus classes. He also shared his Guru Mantra for the students as ‘BHOG’ where B- stands for, be honest to yourself, parents, teachers and profession, H- stands for, have faith in the system in which you are involved, O-be organised in every aspect, G- for give your 100 % in whatever you do.

Iqbal Singh, Manager, Corporate Resource Centre, insisted on the skills one needs to imbibe to become a corporate ready person. He ended with the quote, “The more you sweat in peace, the more you bleed in war,” advising hard work and perseverance.

Dr Pradeep Suri, Director, Uttaranchal Institute of Management, closed with a few inspirational words to the new entrants. Quoting Warren Buffet’s words, he said, “Don’t do different things, do things differently”, emphasing the need to think out of the box.

Uttaranchal University saw participation of around 992 students on the occasion. The dignitaries present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Dr Abhishek Joshi, Director, SA & IT services, Ajay Singh, Registrar, Jagdish Joshi, Director, Planning, Prof Pradeep Suri, Dean & Director UIM, Prof Poonam Rawat, Prof Munish Sethi, Director, UIT, Prof SK Shaw, Principal, UP, Prof Ajay Singh, Dean, Research & Principal, School of Applied Science, Prof Anuj Mittal, Dr Shreya Goel, Dr Rajinder Prasad, Manish Badoni, Smriti Uniyal, Prof SP Gairola, Dr NC Uniyal, KB Pokhriyal, Iqbal Singh, along with the new students of UG and PG courses.