Valmiki Temple founding day celebrated

Mussoorie, 19 Oct: On the founding day of the Valmiki Temple, here, special prayers were offered to Maharishi Valmiki and a havan was organised.

On this occasion, people of other religions along with the Valmiki community reached the temple and received his blessings. President of the Mussoorie Balmiki Utthan Sabha, Rajendra Ghawaria and Secretary Manoj Dhiginya said that, in view of the Corona infection, only a small programme had been organised at the Valmiki Temple and special attention had been paid to social distancing. This year, the usual grand procession would not be organised.

They added that Maharishi Valmiki’s doli would be taken from the temple to Gandhi chowk, for which permission had been sought from the administration. This would conform with the Covid-19 regulations. The procession would include some people from other religions along with members of the community.

On this occasion, former Municipal Manmohan Singh Mall, Rajendra Ghawaria, Manoj Dhiginia, Vijendra Manchal, Ramesh Chinaliya, Rampal, Mukesh, Niranjan, Virendra Kumar, Dayal Tank, Ravinder Vaidya, Suresh, Billu Balmiki and others were also present.