Variety of handicraft products being exhibited at Doon Haat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Jan: The Doon Haat exhibition is again underway under the banner of the ‘Uttarakhand Hathkarga and Hasthshilp Vikas Parishad’ to encourage people to purchase handloom and handicraft products. Along with Uttarakhand, the handloom products of West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been showcased. Director of the Udyog Nideshalya, Sudhir Nautiyal, recalled that the Doon Haat Exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at its IT Park venue. The main purpose of renovating Doon Haat was to encourage use of handmade products of the hills and various other states among the young people. Around 25 stalls based have been put up at the exhibition. Under this exhibition various handmade products of governmental organisations like Himadari, Bamboo Board, Khadi Evam Gram Udyog Board, Hilance, Resham Board, etc., are also present. The exhibition also provides an opportunity to taste the various mouth watering dishes of the hills. Various cultural programmes are also being performed by folk artists of Uttarakhand. The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.