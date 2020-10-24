Very strict SOPs for classes in U’khand to begin from 2 Nov 

DEHRADUN, 24 Oct: Uttarakhand Government today issued SOPs and conditions under which residential and day schools have been allowed to resume classes with effect from 2 November. The conditions that the government has laid down for the operation of classrooms are quite strict and schools have been directed to strictly adhere to them. In this regard, orders have been issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash today. It is noteworthy that from 2 November, classes 10 and 12 will start in both residential and day schools. However, keeping in mind the legitimate concerns of the parents, the schools have been directed to continue the online classes in addition to the regular classes so that the wards of the guardians who do not want to send their wards to school for fear of Corona can also continue their studies.

Schools will now have to comply with strict safety standards and methods to prevent spread of corona infection. The schools would have to completely sanitise schools before they open up and do the same after every shift. In case the schools faced any problems of space, they would have to operate classes in two shifts. In the first shift class 10 would be conducted while in the second shift, class 12 would have to be conducted. In schools, adequate availability of sanitisers, handwash, thermal scanning and first aid would have to be ensured.

In case of any student, teacher or other personnel is detected with symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they would have to be given first aid and sent back home. Students will be admitted every day to schools only after handwash or hand sanitisation. Compliance of social distancing will be ensured at the main entrance both when they report to schools for classes and after the classes when they leave for home. If there is more than one entrance in the school, optimum utilisation of all the entrances will have to be ensured by the school authorities.

In case the students arrive to school in school buses or any transport arranged by the school, such transport vehicles will have to be sanitised everyday. It will also be necessary to ensure daily sanitisation and compliance of social distancing while sitting in these vehicles. All teachers, students and other school employees will be required to wear masks. Additional quantity of masks will have to be made available by the school management. The school authorities will also have to ensure six feet gap between the students in the classrooms. The system of online classes will have to continue and those students who do not have the facility of online reading, will have to be called to school on a priority basis. If a student wants to study online, it will be the responsibility of the school concerned to provide the facility. In view of the school’s student strength, if necessary, only 50 percent of the students of each class will be called for regular classes in a day if necessary. The remaining 50 percent of the students will have to be called the next day.

The government has also asked schools to make all students aware of the spread of Covid-19 and measures to prevent it. Schools will not force any student to attend regular class without the permission of parents. To ensure compliance with all these guidelines, the Education Department will have to nominate a Nodal Officer. If necessary, the District Collectors can also nominate Nodal Officers for this purpose.