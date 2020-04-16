Video in Jaunsari on Corona Virus by KS Chauhan proves informative for rural residents

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Apr: Deputy Director of the State Information Department, KS Chauhan, who belongs to Jaunsar, has posted on his Facebook page an eight minute video in the Jaunsari language on the precautions to be taken with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video provides detailed information on the corona virus. It has been prepared at the behest of Director Kaushal Vikas. The people belonging to rural and remote areas of Jaunsar, Jaunpur, Rawain, etc., can learn what the virus is, how it spreads and how it can be prevented by watching the video. Already, thousands of people have seen the video. Local people assert that this video is not just informative, but also helps prevent the spread of rumours.