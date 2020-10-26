Vijay Bahuguna, Mahendra Pandey in BJP panel for Rajya Sabha nomination

Dehradun, 24 Oct: Uttarakhand BJP has played it safe while sending the panel of names for the Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant next month. All names that have been forwarded to the Party’s Central leadership are those which were already doing the rounds, though some names that were being speculated have not been included in the panel. No surprises here but still the possibility of any parachute candidate coming up can’t be discounted. According to the party insiders, sending a panel of recommended names by the state BJP is nothing beyond a procedural formality as the decision solely rests on the Party’s Central leadership.

In an informal chat with the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters here today, BJP State President confirmed that the names sent in the panel by the State BJP to the Centre were Vijay Bahuguna, Mahendra Pandey, Anil Goyal, Balraj Passi and Naresh Bansal. Some other names also doing the rounds earlier but not included in the panel are of Shyam Jaju, Kailash Vijayvarghia and Suresh Bhatt. Another name doing rounds but not finding mention in the panel was of Shaurya Dobhal, son of NSA Ajit Doval. Technically Mahendra Pandey, whose name finds mention in the panel list, is also a Delhi resident though he originally hails from Uttarakhand but his political karmabhumi is Delhi and he is currently deputed as Office Secretary at BJP’s Central Headquarters in Delhi. Sources claimed that from the panel, Vijay Bahuguna stood strongest chance of being nominated as the party candidate for Rajya Sabha as his claim carried more weight when compared to the other names in the panel. However, in case the party top leadership has some other name in mind to be implanted as a parachute candidate, then Bahuguna’s claims can easily be ignored by the party. Sources claimed that with the assembly elections not too far off, the party might choose to desist fielding a parachute candidate from a small state like Uttarakhand, also partly because no parachute candidate has done the state any good, be it Sushma Swaraj of BJP or Raj Babbar from Congress after being elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand. As a result, parachute candidates carry a very negative image in the public mind. The sources however cautioned that the party still could choose to ignore these concerns of the public if it felt tempted to oblige some outsider. With a brute majority of 57 members in a 70 member house, it will be a no contest win for the BJP. In fact, it does not even lok that Congress is serious to contest the poll.

As compared to Uttarakhand, where only one seat is falling vacant, 10 seats are falling vacant in UP out of which BJP is likely to win at least 8 seats, which will be a gain of 3 seats and therefore the party could choose to send some parachute candidates from UP instead of Uttarakhand. Some probable names lobbying for the nomination from UP include Jay Panda, Sambit Patra, Sanjay Sinh, Neeraj Shekhar, Daya Shankar Singh and Arun Singh.

It may be recalled that 27 October is the date for nomination and 2 November the last date for withdrawal of names. The Polling if necessary in Uttarakhand will be held on 9 November. The result will be most likely declared on the same day.