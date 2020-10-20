WC reiterates commitment to Social Work

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Oct: Inner Wheel Club, Dehradun has reiterated its belief in the power of giving, and realises the effort, commitment and dedication required in deliberately attempting to contribute. As also its belief, that good actions give strength to the self and inspire greatness in others. No act of kindness, however small it may be, is ever wasted.

Through the course of October, under the guidance of President Nirmal Goel, the club actively contributed to society on various occasions in an attempt to benefit the community. On 1 October, also known as the International Day for Senior Citizens, IWC donated woollen shawls and suits to elderly women of the ‘Mahila Ashram’ in order to equip them for the upcoming winter. It also organised a small cake cutting ceremony for the elderly, which bought a smile to their faces. The team also visited Prem Dham, an old age home to celebrate the occasion with cake and other festivities.

To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, the members of Inner Wheel came together and donated new shoes to the girls of the Mahila Ashram to keep them warm for the fast-approaching winter.