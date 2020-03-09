Welham Boys’ Farewell to the Principal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun 07 March: A formal and soulful farewell was organized for the outgoing Principal, Dr. (Ms.) Gunmeet Bindra of Welham Boys’ School. It was attended by the Chairman of Welham Boys’ School, Mr. Darshan Singh, other Board of Governors, all members of the faculty and students. Having held the reins of Welham for the last eight years, she was the first woman to head an all-boys’ School in the country. Members of the Board, the staff and the students of Welham – both past and present – all congratulated her for performing all her tasks and responsibility with great perfection, breaking the glass ceiling time and again in her quest to step into an area where no woman had gone before. During her tenure, Welham Boys’ truly lived up to its motto ‘from Strength to Strength’.

Given her dynamic personality and her ever enthusiastic and progressive outlook, she very truly aligned with the vision, values and ethos that the School and the Board stands for. The School has a rich history and she has earned her place in the History of Welham Boys’ School.

“As I come to the close of what to me has been, a very productive, meaningful, gratifying and challenging and exhilarating and above all a happy tenure, I, today walk out of the gates of one of the finest institution that, a country can boasts of, I leave behind a happy School. I am grateful to the Chairman, Mr. Darshan Singh and Board of Governors for believing in me and allowing me to be able to take the School from Strength to Strength” says Dr. Bindra.

Always one to take up a challenge, Dr. Bindra has launched her own School in Rajpura, Punjab. The city of Dehradun along with the Welham fraternity wishes her well.