Welham Boys’ hosts ‘Sustainnovation’ – Online Young Social Entrepreneurship Conclave

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Sep: Young minds coming to the fore with new ideas is always an intellectually stimulating experience. The first ever International Round Square Conclave, in collaboration with Young Social Entrepreneurs, was conducted by the Welham Boys’ School, which was attended by 200 participants from 32 schools from India and abroad. The innovative theme for the conference was ‘Sustainnovation’, which set the platform for a free flow of ideas.

The online Young Social Entrepreneurship Conclave, an initiative of Welham Boys’ School under the Round Square unmbrella, was held between 21 and 27 September. Kanika Sharma and Gaurav Sharma, both budding young social entrepreneurs, who have been at the forefront of ‘Make in India’, spoke at the inauguration about their project with more than 200 students from 32 participating schools.

The Round Square Representative from Welham Boys’ School, Rajeev Bhatia welcomed the delegates and said that the biggest take-away from the conclave for the participants would be their exposure to sustainable development and, of course, the experiences they would draw from the collaborative activities designed to cross pollinate and encourage innovative thinking. Accordingly, the week saw the participants engrossed in three different activities: Article on Business and Economics, Social Entrepreneurship Case Study, and Entrepreneurship Project Video Making. This majorly involved brainstorming sessions on various issues, which then resulted in the participants coming up with innovative products and services. Some of these involved ways and means to combat the existing pandemic.

The conclave concluded on 27 September after participants presented individual case studies which were then discussed and analysed. During the closing ceremony, the moderators summarised the events of their sessions that had brought important issues to the fore.

Sangeeta Kain, Principal, Welham Boys’ School, appreciated the efforts put in by all concerned. She expressed the desire that most of these great ideas now needed to be taken to the next level, and implemented by students in the future. The event was concluded by the student head of the conference.