Western Command presents awards to 41 Soldiers & Officers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Feb: The Golden Key Division, today, honoured the exceptional bravery and outstanding service rendered by distinguished Army Officers and Soldiers at a Ceremony held at the Ranjit Singh Auditorium, Clement Town. The Investiture was organised on behalf of the Western Command of the Indian Army. The Chief Guest, Lt General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, presented awards for, both, gallantry and distinguished services. As many as 16 Units of the Western Command were also felicitated for their professional excellence. Presentation of 41 awards was the major highlight of the event, during which brief citations on the acts of gallantry by the 32 Army Officers and Soldiers were read out and the recipients were awarded medals.

The saga of the unflinching courage of these brave hearts in adverse situations charged the atmosphere with patriotic fervour. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief congratulated all the awardees and recipients of Unit Citations to do their best and keep up the glory of the Indian Army and commended all ranks for their dedication and devotion to duty. He also expressed confidence that all ranks of Western Command would emulate the actions and courage of these brave hearts of the Indian Army. The Sena Medals in Gallantry were presented to Nb Sub Rajendra Prasad, Nb Sub Ravinder Singh, Nb Sub Hareesh Kumar PK, Nb Sub Sunder Pal Singh, Nb Sub Anil Thapa, Nk Sunny Thakur, Nk Sunil Kumar, Nk Yam Bahadur Budha, Hav Indervesh, Nk Ramesh Kumar, Maj Niraj Kumar, Lt Col Sandeep Kurup, Maj Krishna Dutt Tiwari, Maj Rohit Shukla, Capt Akhil Radhakrishnan, Sub Ravinder Kumar (Retd), Sub Trilok Singh (Retd), Sub Ram Niwas Gurjar, Sub Mohd Yaqoob Khan, Sub Sunil Kumar, L/Nk Rajinder Kumar, L/Nk Satendra Singh, L/Nk Jagtar Singh, Sep Kulwinder Singh, Rfn Ramesh Singh Dhami, Rfn Rupen Pradhan, Rfn Rayees AH Lone, Nk Sunit Kumar, Rfn Ravi Singh, Maj Shakti Nandan Tripathy, Maj Aman Kumar and Maj Nitish Tyagi. Maj Gen Sanjiv Bajaj (Retd), Maj Gen Harvijay Singh (Retd), and the late Amandeep Singh were given Sena Medals for distinguished services. The Vishisht Seva Medals were awarded to Maj Gen Vivek Kashyap, Col Yudwir Singh Sekhon, Col Manjit Singh Kooner, Col Deependra Jasrotia, SM & Hony Sultan Singh Shekhawat and Brig Sanjeev Saini. The Western Command is responsible for guarding the regions along the western border and is deployed in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu & Kashmir.