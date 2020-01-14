Western Disturbance to impact U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jan: According to the Meteorological Department, a wet spell will prevail over the Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India during 12-17 January due to two successive Western Disturbances with its peak activities on 13 and 16 January. A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over East Iran and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level with trough aloft at mid and upper tropospheric levels. The associated induced cyclonic circulation (CC) lies over south Pakistan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Another WD along with its induced CC in quick succession is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and plains of northwest India during 15 to 17 January. Heavy rain took place over Jammu & Kashmir and heavy rain/ snow in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, today. Its intensity and spread is very likely to decrease over the region with light isolated to scattered precipitation over the region on 14 January. The 2nd WD is very likely to cause light isolated precipitation over WHR on 15 January and fairly widespread to widespread precipitation with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on 16 January and light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread on 17 January.