Why Not a ‘Shiffan’ Co-op Housing Project?

We, the Government

By Hugh & Colleen Gantzer

We congratulate Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for

saying something which no other CM of has ever had the courage to say. Last Sunday, he reportedly “called upon the people to understand their rights and to question public representatives when required.” (GP 19.10.20). Thank you, Mr Rawat.

This week we write about a vile deed perpetrated by our state on its people. Possibly, it was strictly legal, but it wasn’t morally right! Nazi mass-murderer Adolf Eichmann unsuccessfully pleaded The Defence of Obedience to Superior Orders. He was executed.

In our ‘Shiffan Court’ case, the state claimed that 84 Indian families were in unauthorised possession of a state owned property in Mussoorie. Apparently, some of these families had been squatters on this land for many decades. What, then, was the need to use the entire might of the state to evict these poor people in the middle of a drenching monsoon, and a raging Covid-10 pandemic? Reportedly the orders came from “the highest authorities” Really? Were they the highest political authorities? Or were they the highest administrative authorities? Or were they those secret Shylocks who skulk in the Corridors of Power, and are the lubricators of soiled decisions?

We don’t know, because the government has not taken us into confidence. We have been told, unofficially, that our sarkar needs the land to build the Mussoorie terminal of a Dehra-Mussoorie Ropeway and so the land was handed over to the Tourism Department. Strangely, our Tourism Minister has not commented on it. We have learnt, informally, that the project will cost Rs 500 crore in addition to the value of the land given by our sarkar to erect 23 towers to support the cableway!

This is surprising. Our sarkar knows that the Dehra-Mussoorie area is in an earthquake prone zone. Why, then, are our netas and babus putting people’s lives in danger? The Cash Flow of this mysterious scheme has been hidden from us. Why? Who does the Cash Flow benefit?

These are the questions which you, Mr CM, have encouraged us to ask.

Here, too is an alternative to the hare-brained Ropeway.

Convert ‘Shiffan Court’ into a state-of the art, green, Co-operative Housing Colony, primarily for the 84 evicted families. It will cost significantly less than the overall financial burden of the Ropeway. Call for all-India, or even World, tenders. The property is south facing and at the head of a valley. It should be largely, if not completely, self-sufficient, with rain-water harvesting, solar power, wind-energy and its own bio-gas generator. Evictees should be given the first option to be employed as labourers in the construction of the housing project: this will also give them an ownership interest to ensure that no short-cuts are taken by the contractors during construction. Every evictee will have the right to rent a unit in the co-operative housing society. He will own this after renting it for a stipulated number of years. Such a scheme has worked well in the USA.

We visualise these housing blocks as multi-storey structures facing the Doon, with ground-floor civic services such as health, primary education, security, skill-development, etc.

If handled creatively, it is more than likely that this eco-sensitive project will become an International tourist-attraction in its own right the way the Israeli kibbutz have. Every stage of its growth should be publicised (UNESCO’s Abu Simbal). Manufacturers should be persuaded to contribute their products in return for roof-top publicity. Such displays would have high visibility from the Mall without interfering with the blocks’ valley-facing solar panels. There is plenty of room down the valley to ensure that the blocks do not obscure the view of the Doon from the Mall.

We have been analysing, writing and speaking about tourism growth and development, in domestic and international fora for many decades. Mussoorie’s natural constraints cannot take mass tourism (The Carrying Capacity of Mussoorie: SCMC-NSDART- LBSNAA). It will prosper only if it caters to up-market tourism. Such tourism generates more, and still more, high-paying jobs using limited resources e.g the Maldives. Mussoorie prospered on its Queen of the Hills image. We believe that the imaginative, not bureaucratic, development of “Shiffan Court” will position Mussoorie firmly on the post-Covid Global high-spending travellers’ map.

(Hugh & Colleen Gantzer hold the National Lifetime Achievement Award for Tourism among other National and International awards. Their credits include over 52 half-hour documentaries on national TV under their joint names, 26 published books in 6 genres, and over 1,500 first-person articles, about every Indian state, UT and 34 other countries. Hugh was a Commander in the Indian Navy and the Judge Advocate, Southern Naval Command. Colleen is the only travel writer who is a member of the Travel Agents Association of India.)