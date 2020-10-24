Winning Argument

Traditionally, how Bihar votes, today, is followed by the rest of the Hindi Heartland, tomorrow. This is why pollsters and experts are busy analysing the ‘trends’ in the ongoing campaign for the Assembly Election. What is a certainty, however, going by the almost total disregard for social distancing, the presently low Covid-19 rates will rise considerably, posing an immediate challenge for whoever wins the election.

Thus far, the buzz is that Nitish Kumar, despite his lacklustre performance over the past five years, should comfortably win. The BJP, for one, has put its eggs in his basket, despite the belief that it has greater traction among the voters and could have gone it alone. Chirag Paswan of the LJP believes otherwise and is gambling on being the king or the king-maker after the results are out. The Mahagathbandhan and the ruling alliance are burning the midnight oil examining the likely impact the ‘vote-katua’ will have on voting behaviour.

Although experts are focusing majorly on Bihar’s economic situation, the fact is that it does not play such an important role in the state’s politics as social relations equations the many competing castes. For the average Bihari, sadly, economic betterment simply means salaried jobs, preferably government ones, and not business or entrepreneurship. As such, a political set-up that provides a bigger slice of the cake for one’s particular caste or community becomes a priority. It is this kind of ‘social justice’ that Nitish Kumar deftly managed all the years he has been at the helm.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has managed to project himself as the true successor to his father’s legacy of what is known as the MY (Muslim-Yadav) alliance, which masquerades as ‘socialism’. He has made the somewhat extravagant promise of providing ten lakh jobs to the state’s desperate youth and, supposedly because of this, is attracting large crowds to his public meetings. This unashamed populist politics cannot be underestimated, for Arvind Kejriwal has succeeded considerably well at the state level with such psychological positioning.

The ruling alliance would do well to not just bank on Prime Minister Modi’s personal support base. It must, instead, state the hard facts. How much and how the state has benefited from the Centre’s schemes; the long term implications; and the totally untenable nature of the opposition’s offer on jobs. It is doing well in reminding folk about the state of Bihar during Lalu Yadav’s rule. It will be interesting to see which argument wins.