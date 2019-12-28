Winterline Carnival begins with cultural procession

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 26 Dec: The Mussoorie Winterline Carnival 2019 was formally inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi on Wednesday by hoisting the carnival flag at Library Chowk. MLA Joshi welcomed Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal with a bouquet and shawl. Before this, the Winter Carnival procession was jointly flagged of by DM C Ravishanker, ADM Ramji Sharan Sharma and Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta. Various programmes were presented by artists from various states, which enthralled the spectators. Cultural programmes were put up by artists from different states, which also added to the enthusiasm of the crowds attending the carnival. A huge crowd of tourists was seen during the programme, which appreciated the arrangements made by the carnival committee. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal greeted the public on the occasion and expressed his best wishes for the success of the carnival and also for Christmas and the coming New Year. Uniyal said that Mussoorie and Nainital were vital components of the state’s cultural heritage and its people. Mussoorie and Nainital would be developed to project the state’s identity. He recalled how, after the 2013 natural disaster, the entire tourism industry had been adversely affected. The state government and district administration organised the Winterline Carnival to restore the tourism of the state and, over its five years, it had been a great success. He stated the biggest problem of Mussoorie was the traffic jams and he advised the authorities to have one-way traffic on the Mussoorie- Dehradun road. MLA Ganesh Joshi said that the culture of Uttarakhand showed a distinctive pattern, with elements from each of the ethnic groups and sub-groups that reside in the state. It could be said that the culture of Uttarakhand was a junction where the different cultures of Kumaon and Garhwal met. He reminded that the state had seven ethnic groups, with their particular cultures. Music was an integral part of this cultural mix. The carnival began with the procession from the Survey Ground to Landour Chowk. It presented an interesting mix of folk traditions, cultures, the colours of Uttarakhand and its environment, along with the performance by street artistes and thematic glimpses. Chairman Anuj Gupta told media persons that the carnival would give tourists an opportunity to explore Mussoorie and also acquaint them with the culture and art of the state. The Dehradun DM and the event’s organising committee Chairman, C Ravishanker, said, “We want to showcase the serene beauty of Mussoorie with this carnival. It is the fifth year of the carnival and the large crowds indicate its growing success.” Among those present were Uttarakhand Hotel Association President Sandeep Sahni, City Magistrate Ramji Sharan Sharma, Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Anil Godiyal, RN Mathur, Sanjay Aggarwal, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, former municipal chairmen OP Uniyal and Manmohan Singh Mall, and many others.