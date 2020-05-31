With 33 fresh cases of Corona, number goes up to 749 now in U’khand

DEHRADUN, 30 May: Number of fresh cases of Corona continue to be reported from different places in Uttarakhand and there is still no respite from fresh cases of Corona.

On Saturday, 33 fresh cases were reported in the state taking the total tally to 749 by 8 pm on Saturday. So far 102 corona infected people have been cured in the state of Uttarakhand. The total number of active case is 617 in the state. Of the 33 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 21 were from Dehradun. Today seven positive cases were reported by private laboratories.

There are now 8 containment zones in Dehradun and 15 in district Haridwar. At present there are a total of 31 containment zones in the state. However, most of those testing positive are either with a travel history of highly affected zones or cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Gurugram or are contacts of those who had already tested positive. The state government claims that it will raise the testing in the state but there is no reason to panic as the contact tracing was being maintained strictly.