WOBS distributes free rations to Support Staff at Welham Boys’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Apr: With the possibility of lockdown being extended further, the Welham Old Boys’ Society distributed 150-200 packets of rations to the Support Staff of the school. These packets contain rice, flour, pulses, soap, sanitisers, cooking oil, etc. These would be sufficient to take care of the needs of a family for about a month. In addition to this, it also contributed 5000 masks to the teachers, staff and support staff of the school on Friday.

“In these extremely difficult times, our heart goes out to the support staff of our school dealing with this crisis. As alumni, we felt that it was our duty to help them in meeting their immediate needs. We stand committed to the Welham Community,” said Gurjyotinder Singh, the President of the Welham Old Boys’ Society.