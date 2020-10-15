Women provided self-employment assistance

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 14 Oct: Social worker Manish Gouniyal presented sewing machines to a group of women near Jaiswal Estate to help them with self employment. To make women self-reliant, by creating women’s groups in Mussoorie, he is providing them various means of employment. He said that marketing is also being done of the goods being manufactured by the women, about which he is in talks with the President of the Mussoorie Trade Association.

Women would sell material made by them and indigenous products become available to people coming from abroad. He said he was talking to industrialists of Selaqui to provide employment opportunities to women as well as the youth. On this occasion, rations were also distributed by him to the underprivileged people in Barlowganj area.

Present on the occasion were Neha Gouniyal, Megha Malla, Manish Kumar Prajapati, Salma Khan and others.