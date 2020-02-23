Work rapidly in progress on All Weather Road project: VK Singh

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 22 Feb: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General VK Singh (Retd) said that the Chardham road project work was rapidly in progress on the Chardham All Weather Road project. Addressing the media here today, Singh added that the target was to complete the work on the All Weather Road project before the HaridwarMahakumbh 2021. Singh said that any deficiency or defects detected during the construction of roads were being rectified. He noted that before constructing the roads in the hills in the project, retaining walls were being constructed along the roads so that debris due to road cutting did not fall into the rivers. VK Singh further informed that now he himself was inspecting and reviewing the construction works related to the project to further accelerate the work of the project and to maintain the quaility. He also praised the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for its active cooperation in the project. He added that the Union and the state governments were eagerly completing the formalities related to the project to ensure early completion of the project. Singh said that instructions had been given to take up necessary technical treatment in the landslide affected and landslide prone areas in the hills in order to ensure that the commuters could complete their journey under all weather conditions without any hindrance and inconvenience. The Union Minister also visited Ravi Chopra, chairman of the High Level Monitoring Committee set up by Supreme Court to monitor environmental effects of the project and discussed with him in detail, thetechnical aspects of the road project. BJP leader Naresh Bansal and Engineer-In-Chief, PWD, Hari Om Sharma were also present during the Press Conference.