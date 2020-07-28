Workers submit of letter of demands to Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 27 Jul: The Uttarakhand Autonomous Employees Federation, affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, sent a 12-point letter of demands to the Chief Minister through the SDM Mussoorie, here, today. It has demanded the fulfillment of the demands soon.

Convener Arvind Singh Panwar said the Federation has been talking to the government about the long pending demands of the employees for a long time, but these are being ignored. The demands have to do with promotion of class IV employees and the ‘environment friends’ seeking equal pay for equal work. Regarding health workers working during the Covid-19 pandemic, be they permanent, contract, daily wagers, compensation of Rs 50 lakhs and appointment of a dependant has been sought for those martyred in the effort. Restoration of pension, collective insurance has been sought for employees of autonomous bodies’ employees. It was stated that a movement would be launched if the demands are not met.