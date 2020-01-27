Workshop held on ‘Breakdown Elimination through Autonomous Maintenance’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 24 Jan: CII has been proactively working in Uttarakhand for the development of industry, making it competitive and sustained in its operations. Taking forward the agenda of enhancing competitiveness in the State, a one-day workshop on ‘Breakdown Elimination though Autonomous Maintenance’ was organised, today, at SIIDCUL, Haridwar.

In this competitive market, where volume of production drives the economies of operation, breakdown in machines adds a huge cost to the production unit. Zero breakdowns can be achieved only if production operators are involved in finding abnormalities. It is widely accepted that properly implemented Autonomous Maintenance eliminates the causes of 40 to 60% of unplanned downtime, freeing skilled trades for more specialised activities, including major overhauls, upgrades, predictive programmes and new equipment planning and design.

The workshop focused on educating and motivating delegates from various industries to take action and to care for machines and provide guidelines to develop ‘Equipment conscious operators’. It also focused on changing the conventional view of “All equipment can fail” to “Equipment shall not fail and defects and failures can be reduced to zero”.

Amit Sanghvi, Principal Counselor & Head Manufacturing Excellence, CII Centre of Excellence for Competitiveness, briefed delegates on the loss structure during production activities in different processes. He shared that operators ought to take ownership of maintaining machines on a routine basis and should focus on daily CLIT (Cleaning, Lubrication, Inspection and Tightening). Talking about major causes of failure, he expressed that it was primarily due to forced deterioration and contamination by dirt or fallen matter in rotating parts, sliding parts, air and oil pressure systems, electrical control systems, sensors, etc., which causes a drop in accuracy, mis-operation or a failure due to wear, jamming, resistance, poor electrical conductivity, etc.

The programme was well received by industry with over 55 participants from various organisations including Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, ALF Engineering Company, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Avanti Bufa Pvt Ltd, Forace polymers (P) Ltd, GBKC Fashions, Globe Hitech Industries, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd, ITC Limited, Herbal Concepts Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Lucas TVS Ltd, Natco Pharma Limited, Novateur Electrical and Digital System Pvt Ltd, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited, Satyam Auto Ltd, Shree Amba Industries, Shreeji Propack Pvt Ltd, Signode India Limited, SKF INDIA LTD, Sriveda Sattva Pvt Ltd, UJVN Limited and VIP Industries Ltd.