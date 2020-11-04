Workshop on ‘Next Generation Data Science’ begins at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Nov: A five-day International Workshop on Data Science and Cloud Technologies began at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. Computer science specialists from Germany, Ireland, Canada and other countries are participating in the workshop.

This workshop of the Department of Computer Science was inaugurated by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr HN Nagaraja. The theme of the workshop was Next Generation Data Science Tools and Technology, and research based technologies like machine learning, cloud computing and deep learning will be discussed. The workshop is being organised in, both, offline and online platforms.

Congratulating the organisers on the successful conduct of the workshop, President of Graphic Era Group Prof Kamal Ghanshala said that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Graphic Era not only smoothly conducted its academic activities but also organised various workshops and webinars on latest industry technologies, regularly. The workshop was attended by the University’s Dean of International Affairs, Dr DR Gangodkar, Head of Computer Science and Engineering Department, Dr DP Singh, workshop convener Dr Santosh Kumar, Vikas Tomar, Ramesh Bhatt, along with the students.