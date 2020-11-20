By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Specialist doctors from various departments presented lectures at an event organised as part of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week observed at AIIMS Rishikesh.

This programme has been organised by the World Health Organisation from 18 to 24 November this year to create awareness about the increasing misuse of antibiotics and its prevention. This time due to Covid-19, this program has been organised online.

This public awareness programme was organised under the supervision of Professor Ravi Kant, Director, AIIMS, Rishikesh. The Head of the Pediatric Surgery Department, Prof B Satyashree shared her experiences. She said it was very important to conduct a culture or sensitivity test before prescribing any medicine or antibiotic to children. Antibiotic or injection purchased from chemists without medical advice could prove harmful to children.

Dr Punit Dhar, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, said that antimicrobials or antibiotics should not be used without medical advice. He also said it is very important to have the right policies for the correct use of antibiotics. Professor Jaya Chaturvedi, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, provided information about multidrug resistant bacteria. She said that antibiotics should not be taken if there is a common cold or cough.

Head of Department of General Surgery, Prof Dr Som Prakash Basu spoke on the subject of surgery. He said that the use of antibiotics should be stopped without consulting the doctor.

Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Prof Sanjeev Kumar Mittal said people themselves go to the chemist and use just any antibiotic for the eyes. Antibiotics used after eye surgery also contain steroids in small amounts. Using them together can be harmful. Taking such drugs for more than a fixed time can cause direct harm.