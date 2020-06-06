World Environment Day celebrated at FRI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jun: World Environment Day was celebrated today at Forest Research Institute, here. On this occasion, a cleanliness and sanitisation programme was organised in the campus of the institute as well as FRI Kanwli Garden colony. During the programme, a plastic waste and litter collection campaign was conducted in the residential area of the campus. Door to door sanitisation work was done during the programme. Due to COVID-19, social distancing was also followed.

The Director General, Dy Director Generals, Asstt Director Generals, Director, FRI, all scientists, officers and staff of ICFRE and FRI participated in the cleanliness and sanitisation programme. A virtual meeting with the winners of painting and essay competitions was organised to distribute prizes to the Kendriya Vidylaya and Navodaya Vidyalya students.

Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, released a Bamboo Pedal Sanitiser Dispenser FRI ABSD-1 which has been developed by Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, on the occasion. The pedal dispenser is simple and works on pressure without touching with the hand. It will be used as a precautionary tool to control the spread of COVID 19.