World Environment Day Celebrations held by SJVN

SHIMLA, 5 Jun: SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma administered the pledge of Environment Conservation to all employees through the Central Announcement System on World Environment Day at Corporate Headguarters, here, today.

On this occasion RK Bansal, Director (Electrical); Geeta Kapur Director(Personnel); SP Bansal, Director(Civil); and AK Singh Director(Finance) were present along with senior officers.

SJVN organised three competitions for employees posted at the Corporate Headquarters – Photography competition on “Biodiversity Conservation”; Slogan Writing competition on “Importance of Biodiversity; Conservation in River Valley Projects”; and “Best out of Waste – Regard Before you Discard”.

These competitions were organised considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation and social distancing guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs were ensured. These competitions sensitised SJVN employees to the importance of conserving biodiversity. An exhibition displaying the entries from participants was organised by the Corporate Environment Department.

CMD Nand Lal Sharma along with other dignitaries gave away the prizes to winners of these events.